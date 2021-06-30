Resources available for SC families struggling to find childcare

A worker shortage, worsened due to the pandemic, has left many families struggling to find childcare services.

SUMTER, S.C. — Rebecca Anderson started looking for childcare about two months before her daughter Sadie was born.

"I went and got on some waiting lists and everyone was saying probably about 6 months," Anderson said. "I was okay with that because of the maternity leave.”

When Sadie arrived, she and her husband were still waiting.

"I think I tried every single place in Sumter that wasn’t over $200 a week… they were just full," Anderson said. "I stayed out past maternity leave… because we hadn’t found a daycare yet.”

Childcare companies around the state are in search of workers, and it's not a new issue, according to the S.C. Department of Social Services (DSS).

Connelly-Anne Ragley is a department spokesperson. She said they're working to recruit more providers for the state.

“There is a shortage of childcare providers in our state and nationally," Ragley said. "There are resources out there to help parents, to help guardians, find those high quality centers very close to them, and one of those is the South Carolina Resource and Referral Network and that is located on our website where parents and caregivers can go to find information about local childcare."

They also offer multiple voucher programs for those with low income to help offset the cost.

As for Anderson, she said they were finally able to find a provider that fits.

"As of a week ago, I found a lady that was able to do it in her home and it’s a reasonable price," Anderson said. "I’m forced to drive 20 minutes away from my work. So, it’s an extra 20-minute drive, but I got to work."