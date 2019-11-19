SUMTER, S.C. — The S.C. Department of Mental Health has implemented a program to help individuals with disabilities find employment.

It's called the Individual Placement and Supported Employment Program (IPS) and is established to create a path to competitive careers for individuals with disabilities by operating under the one key principal that everyone can work.

Nathaniel Nash is an employment specialist with the program.

"Everyone can work. Even if they're paraplegic they can work. There's always a job out there for them," said Nash, "We work with the individuals. We start a career profile and kind of get an understanding of where they are cognitively, what they can do as far as their skill level and we kind of go through the different aspects of the program to position them to be successful in job searching."

Program specialists like Nash help create personalized plans to match candidates to employers and support each candidate through the process.

Sumter locals interested in the program can visit the Santee-Wateree Mental Health Facility at 801 N. Pike W. to get started. The program is also offered in other areas, including Richland County.

Visit your area's state-run mental health facility to learn more.