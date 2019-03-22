SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter school bus crashed into a home, causing severe damage to the house but no serious injuries to the students.

The collision happened Friday afternoon McCray's Mill Road, which is near Sumter High School.

The school district said the bus was number 215, and was carrying five Kingsbury Elementary School students at the time. A spokesperson for the school district said the students were assessed at the scene by EMS and released to the custody of their parents.

There's no word on the condition of the driver.

Pictures from the scene showed heavy damage to the front of the bus. There was also damage to the side of the vehicle as well.

Sumter County deputies say the bus was headed east on McCray's Mill Road, toward Pinewood Road, when it went off the right side of the road, drove across the yard of one home, and struck the front of a neighboring house. It then drove over a chain-link fence and hit a shed in the backyard of a house on Perry Boulevard.

A contractor was working at the house on Perry Boulevard where the bus hit the fence and shed in the backyard. No one was inside the residence on McCrays Mill Road where the bus struck the front exterior.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.