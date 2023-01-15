Police search for 'armed and dangerous' suspect in Saturday Sumter shooting

The incident also led to one other arrest.

SUMTER, S.C. — Police are sharing additional information about a shooting that happened on Saturday and left a 35-year-old woman wounded as they continue to look for the suspect in the case.

Police said 19-year-old Jeffrey Leverne Green Jr. of Wedgefield is wanted for a charge of attempted murder after allegedly shooting the woman and is considered armed and dangerous.

Sumter Police said in a statement that the victim and her husband, 35-year-old Tramaine Quinnell Smith Sr. had gone to another home in the neighborhood because they were upset over a speeding vehicle.

While they were at the home, the suspect allegedly fired a handgun and the bullet struck the woman, who is currently receiving treatment at an area hospital and is expected to recover.

Police said Smith, the victim's husband, was firing shots when they arrived and was taken into custody. He was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, unlawful carrying of a pistol, and malicious injury to property and was booked at a local jail.