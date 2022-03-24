Search for man who disappeared after work on Tuesday

Jimmy 'Tyler' Ridgeway was supposed to catch a ride with a family member after leaving his job but never arrived, family said.

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police are asking for help finding a missing man not seen since Tuesday.

Police say both family and police are searching for 24-year-old Jimmy "Tyler" Ridgeway of Pinecone Drive. Police said Ridgeway was leaving his job around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday the last time anyone saw him. Police said he was supposed to walk a short distance to get a ride from a family member but never arrived.

Despite his disappearance, family members reported him missing on Wednesday, noting that it is "unusual not to have contact with him."

Ridgeway is described as being about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 140 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.