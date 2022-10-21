Search underway for Sumter man accused of opening fire into car, ramming it

Anyone with information is urged to call police or Midlands Crime Stoppers

SUMTER, S.C. — Weeks after an incident in which a man allegedly opened fire into another car and even rammed it, Sumter Police are still searching for the suspect.

Investigators believe 25-year-old Marques Charles Wright drove to a home on Andrena Drive in September and then shot into a vehicle that had people inside. He then rammed the side of it with his SUV, police said.

Investigators haven't said what motive Wright might have had for the incident. However, he now faces several charges in connection to it. In this case, though, no injuries were reported.