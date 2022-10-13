$5,000 reward offered for suspect in Sumter rape, assault

Investigators are urging anyone who has spoken with him or may know his location to contact Sumter Police or Crime Stoppers.

SUMTER, S.C. — Investigators with the Sumter Police Department are on the lookout for a man accused of beating and raping a woman in the city in September.

Police announced on Thursday that there is a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 36-year-old Demetrick Tyrell Nelson of Milton Road. Nelson is accused in a Sept. 10 sexual assault that happened to a victim who was staying in the city at the time.

Investigators believe Nelson threatened to hurt the victim if she didn't give him money. When she refused, police allege that Nelson then sexually assaulted and repeatedly beat her. The investigation began when the woman sought treatment for her injuries.

Warrants for Nelson's arrest on charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature have since been issued but he hasn't yet been found. Authorities said that while the victim and suspect knew each other, they were not in any form of relationship.