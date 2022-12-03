Several children among those impacted by Sumter mobile home fire

One person was also injured while trying to enter the home but authorities said this injury was not burn-related.

SUMTER, S.C. — Authorities are reporting one person injured following a home fire in Sumter that impacted one adult and multiple children.

A spokesperson for Sumter Fire told News19 that the fire happened around 2:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Belmont Drive. Officials said the fire, which appears to have started in the kitchen area of a mobile home, caused roughly 15% damage.

The department said that there were six or seven children and one adult living in the home and that one person was injured but not burned while attempting to gain access to the home. The department added that no firefighters were harmed.