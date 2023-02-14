Expect some noise as Shaw AFB training initiative kicks off

It comes as part of a historic training initiative that leaders hope will strengthen U.S. defenses.

SUMTER, S.C. — On Monday, 18 F-16 fighter jets took off shortly after 1 a.m. from Shaw Air Force Base.

For the first time, Shaw pilots flew with expanded airspace, a negotiation allowing for larger, more realistic training simulations, leaders say.

"We were able to negotiate to use this airspace, kind of in the middle of the night, which is why we're here so late when there's not much airline traffic, to enable to get us some really high end training," Lt. Col. Joshua Moffat, who leads the iniative, said. "We're really excited about it."

On the ground, maintainers worked alongside pilots to inspect and service aircrafts before takeoff.

Captain Justin McManis oversees them.

"We take a lot of pride in what we do in defending our nation," Capt. McManis said, "and we will stop at more or less nothing to ensure that we are ready at a moment's notice."

The exercise comes after the U.S. took down multiple flying objects over the past week, including one suspected Chinese spy balloon near Myrtle Beach.

But, Lt. Col. Moffat said planning for the training has been underway for some time, as they work to find new ways to combat modern threats.

"Irrespective of the balloons that have or haven't happened... we're laser focused on readiness, for whatever the case may be," Lt. Col. Moffat said. "Whatever we're tasked to do, by our military and civilian leaders, we want to be ready to do that."

The training exercise is expected to continue through Friday.

Those living in the Sumter-area should expect some aircraft noise in the overnight hours.