Sheriff: Child with knife at Sumter school said he wanted to kill teachers, students

The child allegedly said he knew how to commit the crime because of "Chucky."

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident where a child allegedly brought a knife to his school and threatened to harm students and a teacher.

The sheriff's department said the seven-year-old child brought the knife to Cherryvale Elementary School and threatened his classmates and a teacher.

The child was later found with a knife that had a seven-inch blade which he brought in his book bag. The incident is still under investigation but the child allegedly said that he wanted to kill the teachers and then the students by stabbing them in the heart.

He allegedly told authorities that he knew how to commit the act due to the movie "Chucky" possibly referring to the "Child's Play" series of movies that features a doll of the same name who often wields a knife.