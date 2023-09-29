South Sumter Farmers Market brings produce, positivity to community

Residents can visit the South Sumter Farmers Market on Friday evenings starting at 4 p.m. on Manning Avenue for fresh produce, live music and local vendors

SUMTER, S.C. — Promoting positivity and encouraging healthy eating is the goal of the South Sumter Farmers Market. Recently, it’s been expanding to serve the community with more vendors and uniting residents.

“This is home,” Bobie Jenkins proudly declares about South Sumter, the place she’s lived in for most of her life.

Recently, Jenkins says she’s been enjoying the market.

“It’s a nice thing for the community,” Jenkins shares.

“It's been a positive influence on this particular area,” City Councilman Calvin K. Hastie adds. “That's why it has expanded from just a farmers market to almost like a flea market. Some people come and sell their clothes out here, sell other items. Now we have a live band that starts playing at six o’clock. So many residents come out here to have fun on a Friday afternoon or Friday evening and just sit back and listen to the music and they have good food as well.”

Hastie says he works to host this market with fresh produce, vendors and live music every Friday night to provide a safe place for the community to get together.

“A lot of folks that they really miss on a Friday night, they didn't have to go to a club or an event," Hastie explains. "They’re in their own neighborhood on beautiful grass as you can see, just having a good time."

Attendees are able to connect with the community with fresh produce from farmers like Chris Belin.

“Price-wise sometimes when you go to grocery stores the healthier foods are always more expensive,” Belin says. “So when you have a place where you can get produce healthy foods in your community, it takes the burden off the pocket and the wallet, so you can always come here, get your fresh healthy produce so you don’t have to eat the junk food that's in the stores at a cheap price.”

“Diabetes is such a concern in many areas of the city and not just the city of Sumter, so we want to encourage our young children that they need to eat healthy, and not just potato chips and sodas and candy because that's not good for them,” Hastie elaborates. “The grocery stores are pretty far away. We have one on Lafayette, one on the inner-15 but they're pretty much about a mile away from this area…and of course we have convenience stores, and they are needed in this area. But we're trying to introduce our folks to fresh vegetables that they can eat differently.”

“Longevity. It helps you live a lot longer,” South Sumter resident Elvira Washington continues. “The healthier you eat, the longer you may live.”

Washington tells me positive events like this market are helping spread the good word about her community, which she believes is often misunderstood.

“There are those that are skeptical about going in some areas in Sumter and especially this side of town, but once they get out and see that it's safe, there's unity in what activities go on. Even the children! We get the children involved,” Washington says.

Vendors like Tracey Ragin with Doc’s Delights also getting involved.

“I think that the community is strong. I think that the community is vibrant, but I think this side of town has been underutilized, but I don't think people come to this side of town anymore because of growth in other areas. I think this used to be a thriving area at one time. And now we kind of venture away for our entertainment and our meals. But this is a beautiful area and we should utilize it more,” Ragin shares. “We create a population. We create a oneness. I think we should all come…you know utilize all the areas of Sumter and enjoy some of the things that they have to offer.”

“We’re out here having fun,” Jenkins smiles. “Come on out and enjoy yourself and buy some fruits and vegetables and everything!”

The farmers market happens every Friday starting at 4 p.m. While typically the season ends in October, Hastie says he’s trying to find vendors to continue longer through the end of the fall to sell seasonal items like poinsettias and Christmas trees.