Summerton man dies in Sumter County accident

The crash is still under investigation.

SUMTER, S.C. — A Clarendon County man has been identified as the victim of a deadly crash that happened on Friday morning in Sumter County.

According to a statement from the Sumter County Coroner's Office, the crash was reported around 9 a.m. at the intersection of South Lafayette Drive and Fulton Street in Sumter.

Coroner Robbie Baker said that the victim, 78-year-old Eugene Olsen Jr. of Summerton was pronounced dead at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, the coroner said.