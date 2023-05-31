Summerton man dies in Sumter County accident

SUMTER, S.C. — A Clarendon County man has been identified as the victim of a deadly crash that happened on Friday morning in Sumter County.
According to a statement from the Sumter County Coroner's Office, the crash was reported around 9 a.m. at the intersection of South Lafayette Drive and Fulton Street in Sumter.
Coroner Robbie Baker said that the victim, 78-year-old Eugene Olsen Jr. of Summerton was pronounced dead at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, the coroner said.
An autopsy is scheduled for next week at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. Both the Sumter Police Department and Sumter County Coroner's Office are investigating the crash.