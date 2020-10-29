Sumter absentee votes reach record numbers week before Election Day

It was another busy day for poll workers in Sumter as some of the last round of early voters headed to the polls.

India Wactor joined her mother Lakita at the main election office to cast their ballots.

"If you don't vote, then there's no need for you to complain about anything, because you never made a vote for anything to be changed," India said.

“I’m glad to be able to do something so monumental with my daughter," Lakita added.

Others went to one of the four satellite locations open for the first time in Sumter County.

William Gregersen was at the Catchall Community Center.

"This is perfect for me," Gregersen said. "Very convenient and not waiting 'till the last minute and standing in big lines."

Harry McLeod, the clerk there, said more than 2,000 people had come to cast their ballots so far.

"Started out a little low in numbers but… everyday it’s been a little bit more. It’s kind of like, you know, picking up getting towards the end; it’s picking up a little bit more," McLeod said.

Phyllistine Abram voted early to beat the line and have her voice heard before election day.

“I mean, look what all of my ancestors have done, I would never let them down and I can’t let me down," she said.

The Sumter County Courthouse, located at 141 N. Main Street, will be open during the week from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for absentee voting.

The county’s four satellite locations, listed below, continue to operate normal hours, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during the work week.

Catchall Community Center – 2720 Peach Orchard Road, Dalzell, SC.

Pinewood Community Center – 130 Epperson Street, Pinewood, SC

North HOPE Center – 904 N. Main Street, Sumter, SC

Former Jones Nissan Building – 1260 Broad Street, Sumter, SC

The Sumter County Voter Registration and Elections office can be reached at 803-436-2310.