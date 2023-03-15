x
Accident in Sumter County involved law enforcement officer, authorities say

The accident happened on Hwy 378, near the Department of Motor Vehicles.
SUMTER, S.C. — An accident in Sumter County Wednesday involved a law enforcement officer, according to authorities.

The accident happened around 8 p.m. on Hwy 378 near the Department of Motor Vehicles, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Department, which also confirmed the crash involved a law enforcement officer. 

Officials say a helicopter took a victim to a local hospital.

The Sumter Police Department referred us to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, which had not yet responded as of 10:30 p.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

