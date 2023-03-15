Accident in Sumter County involved law enforcement officer, authorities say

SUMTER, S.C. — An accident in Sumter County Wednesday involved a law enforcement officer, according to authorities.
The accident happened around 8 p.m. on Hwy 378 near the Department of Motor Vehicles, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Department, which also confirmed the crash involved a law enforcement officer.
Officials say a helicopter took a victim to a local hospital.
The Sumter Police Department referred us to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, which had not yet responded as of 10:30 p.m.
No additional information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.