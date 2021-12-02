Sumter police charge man with 'history of violence against women' with assault, stalking

The assaults and threats extended over a 2-day period as Kareem Sanchez Clark allegedly watched the victim from his nearby apartment.

SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter man has been arrested and charged after allegedly assaulting and continuously stalking a woman at her job on Broad Street.

Sumter Police said 34-year-old Kareem Sanchez Clark was charged on Monday after repeated confrontations with a woman that happened over a two-day period.

The first one reported to city police happened on Sunday around 12:30 p.m. where the victim said she was being stalked and threatened by Clark. Officers then arrived and learned of a previous incident that same day around 7 a.m. where the victim had suffered what police described only as "visible injuries" after being confronted and punched multiple times while inside her vehicle.

Reports indicated that the suspect then continued to harass the victim and "could be seen watching her place of employment" from his apartment which was near the business. However, he was not there when the officers arrived.

The next report came on Monday around 10:15 p.m. at the same business. Police found the victim from the previous incidents hiding outside the building after she said she was approached by Clark.

She said that this followed a brief dispute where Clark allegedly threatened to kill her and even threw a hammer at her before he ran back toward his apartment.

Clark's arrest actually came by way of the Sumter County Sheriff's Office on an outstanding contempt of general sessions court warrant where he faced a weapon possession charge in an unrelated case.