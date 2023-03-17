Baby dies days after crash in Sumter crash

The crash happened a short distance from another deadly crash on Patriot Parkway just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

SUMTER, S.C. — A baby just shy of two years old has died at an area hospital following a crash that happened on Wednesday in Sumter County.

According to Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker, the crash happened on S.C. Highway 441, also known as Patriot Parkway, near Sky Lane just before 8 a.m.

The baby, 22-month-old Aaliyah Spann of Sumter, died on Friday at Prisma Health Richland. An autopsy will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. Both the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Sumter County Coroner's Office are investigating.

Authorities with the S.C. Highway Patrol had previously said they were investigating another deadly crash that also happened on Patriot Parkway just shy of 1,500 feet from the other - and also just before 8 a.m.

The crash happened at roughly 7:48 a.m. on Patriot Parkway near Louella Lane. Corporal Tyler Tidwell with the Highway Patrol said that the crash involved a 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2020 Peterbilt dump truck.

Authorities said the dump truck was stopped on southbound Patriot Parkway waiting for a stopped school bus when it was struck in the rear by the Jeep. The jeep driver, identified by the coroner's office as 46-year-old Lawrence Gibson, was killed, and the driver of the dump truck was taken to a hospital for treatment.