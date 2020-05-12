74-year-old bicyclist struck, killed in Sumter

Police say the accident happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday on Broad Street near near Scott Will Automotive.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A 74-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle while he rode his bike in Sumter Friday evening, officials say.

Sumter police say the accident happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday on Broad Street near near Scott Will Automotive.

The bicyclist, who has not yet been identified by officials, was pronounced dead on scene.

An autopsy will be performed Sunday morning at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, according to Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker.