SUMTER, S.C. — Two people were arrested Monday night and charged in the shooting death of a Lewis Road man last week.

Sumter Police were able to identify two people seen leaving the area in a white vehicle at the time Tarrik Mack-Sumpter, 27, of 1060 Lewis Road, was shot and killed at about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Police believe a planned drug transaction at the residence instead turned into Mack-Sumpter being the victim of an armed robbery.

Markel Anthony Atkinson, 22, of Bishopville, was located at a home on Horsepen Road in Lee County. He was taken into custody after a short foot chase. His girlfriend, Tracy Angela Legg, 25, of Sumter was taken into custody without incident later at her home. Both are charged with murder and armed robbery.

Atkinson is additionally charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The State Law Enforcement Division and the Lee County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the arrests.

The investigation is ongoing.