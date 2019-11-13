The protest by some Sumter County bus drivers has now entered its second week, as they continue to push for higher wages.

A couple dozen people, including some from workers unions around the state, came to the Sumter School District office on Tuesday to support the bus driver's efforts. Many held signs advocating for a $15 minimum wage.

According to a few of the drivers who were at the protest, they had the chance to meet as a group with district officials, including a representative from the payroll department, Tuesday morning to discuss how the pay scale works.

They also were offered an opportunity to meet one-on-one to discuss individual wages.

The group of drivers is asking the district for a pay increase as well as more disciplinary action for students who misbehave on the bus and more recognition for their work.

"I'm hoping they can find a kind heart somewhere in there and just try to just work on at least some of the things," Aysha Benjamin, a bus driver who was in the meeting, said. "If they could meet us half way, then maybe we would be able to work and do something."

The district responded in a statement to News 19.

"It is important to note that the district remains under a fiscal emergency, and we are not in a position to offer raises during this fiscal year," the statement says. "The state rate is $7.70, and new drivers currently earn $10.19 per hour. All bus drivers received a raise in January 2017 and a step increase in July of 2018. Only classroom teachers received a step increase this year."

The statement continued by saying, "The drivers expressed some valid concerns to Superintendent Penelope Martin-Knox last week, and many of those concerns are being addressed in group and individual meetings. Listening is key if we wish to seek resolve. Our bus drivers are an integral part of our team, and they are valued."

The drivers say they plan to return to work Tuesday afternoon and will not be interrupting the bus routes, but will continue to protest for higher wages.