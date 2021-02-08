Sumter businesses consider new guidance after CDC recommends masks indoors

The decision comes after the CDC released updated guidance saying everyone, including those fully vaccinated, should mask up inside in areas where cases are high.

SUMTER, S.C. — After a rough pandemic year, Sumter businesses are now faced with a new question: Bring back masks indoors for everyone or allow people to choose?

The decision comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released updated guidance saying everyone, including those fully vaccinated, should mask up inside in areas where cases are high.

Imports Limited operations manager Craig Singleton said his staff is fully vaccinated and customers can choose to wear a mask, but, as coronavirus cases rise, they could revisit that decision.

“So far we have not considered,” Singleton said, “but it’s picking up now so we will get in conversation very soon as to if we will or won’t start the mask mandate.”

At Jin Jin Chinese Restaurant, manger Chris Wang said they’ve also been allowing fully vaccinated guests to remove their masks, but that could change.

“To follow, whatever the CDC, to make the people safe,” Wang said.

Both say they worry about another possible shut down – a move the governor said won’t happen in South Carolina.

“Yeah, it would be tough for us,” Wang said. “When we shutting down, we don’t have anything to support our families.”

“I hope personally that people will take the vaccinations so that business will continue to grow and continue to move forward,” Singleton said.