SUMTER, S.C. — The vote for a new charter school in Sumter is happening Thursday, April 16.

The Sumter STEAM Charter School is up for approval in a public meeting to be held over video conference.

School leaders expect that they could serve up to 976 students starting with kindergarten and first grade with the hopes of eventually expanding through the 12th grade.

If approved, the school could open by next fall.

The meeting begins at 9:00 a.m. To participate, visit join.me/tfulcher1 during the meeting time. For meeting details visit the South Carolina Public Charter School District online.