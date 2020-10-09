Sumter church offering childcare services, virtual learning support

The Love Covenant Church has programs that serve children from six weeks to 12-years-old for a fee.

SUMTER, S.C. — The sanctuary of Love Covenant Church has become a new kind of classroom to virtual learners in Sumter.

During the school day, the sanctuary houses several virtual learners.

“We have the partitions. The children wear their face masks; they wear their shields,” Lucille Sermons, one of the classroom helpers said.

Those protections were made to help curb the spread of COVID-19, as Sumter School District students attend their virtual courses.

The district began virtually nearly two weeks ago. Sermon’s has been assisting students since.

“The biggest challenge is maybe the younger ones, the kindergartners, because, you know, it’s kind of different for them because they have to learn how to... sit still,” Sermons said.

While students learn in one area, they’re cared for in another.

Program director Sherreka Frederick said they already offer childcare services, a 4-K Program, and before and after school care, but have created a space for virtual learners to help parents in need.

“You know, it’s very challenging,” Frederick said. “Not all parents have internet services or a lot of families are just working… so, the parents seem to be very appreciative.”

