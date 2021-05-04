Sumter churches hosting fishing tournament to support local charity

The 'Go Fish' tournament takes place Saturday, April 10 at Pack's Landing in Pinewood. The proceeds go to Sumter United Ministries.

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter-area churches are coming together to make a difference in the lives of others through fishing.

It’s called the ‘Go Fish Tournament’ and, after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic, organizers like Larry Fraser are excited for the chance to return.

“Several guys, a group of us got together to talk about trying to do a fishing tournament with all the churches in the Sumter-Clarendon area and use it as an opportunity to raise money for a local mission and one of our local mission organizations in Sumter is Sumter United Ministries,” Fraser said.

The Sumter United Ministries provides things like food, shelter and bill assistance to people in Sumter’s community.

“This ministry, it doesn’t function without people in this community,” Ministry Executive Director Mark Champagne said. “We just don’t have the staff. So, from the volunteer side of it with the work people do, to groups getting together on their own and creating things to help support the mission… it obviously makes you feel great.”

The tournament, happening Saturday, April 10 at Packs Landing in Pinewood, costs $125 for a one to two-person team. Participants can fish out of any size boat and prizes worth up to $600 will be given.

“100 percent of the money raised above just the basic cost of doing the tournament will go to Sumter United Ministries,” Fraser said. “Sad that we had to postpone it, so we’re just really looking forward to it this year and just to see the churches be able to come together.”

Those interested in participating can find registration information on the 'Go Fish Sumter SC' Facebook page or by clicking here.

The registration form and check payable to the Sumter United Ministries should have "Go Fish" in the memo and can be delivered to the ministry office located at 36 S. Artillery Dr. in Sumter.