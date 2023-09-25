Sumter Community Concert Band's new conductor prepares for upcoming season

Sean Hackett grew up playing the saxophone in Sumter, and worked as a middle school band teacher for years. Now, he's leading the Sumter Community Concert Band.

SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter Community Concert Band is under new leadership with a first-time conductor filling the role. The band plays for free and its season is just getting started.

“When you think about it, it's really impressive and unique,” conductor Sean Hackett smiles. “Not a lot of places can say that.”

Hackett is leading the band into its upcoming season after working as assistant conductor last season. When the former conductor decided to take a step back and focus on playing instead of leading, Hackett was offered the role.

“It's a value I don't think it'd be understated to the community because it is so different,” Hackett shares. “And we're lucky enough to live in a community that values it and wants to see it grow and that people come to our concerts. I mean we have this beautiful rehearsal hall to play in.”

Hackett and the nearly 40 band members practice in Patriot Hall and perform four to five concerts a year that are free to the public. You aren’t just invited to listen, though; you are also invited to play!

“We're a community band, so our audience is the community. And it amazes me that people don't know it exists,” Hackett explains. “I lived here for 18, 20 years before I ever knew Sumter had a community band, and I think there are plenty of people in our community…the word isn't out there as much as I'd like it to be because I think if people knew that we were here and wanted them to be a part of their group, they would come because it's a really enjoyable experience.”

An experience that Hackett has been a part of for years, playing the saxophone, which is a skill he first developed as a sixth grader at Alice Drive Middle School.

“I remember thinking, ‘Man, I really don’t want to do this.’ And then after I tried it for about a month or two later, this is kind of fun, and I think I'm gonna stick with it for a while. And then I ended up turning it into a career for a little while too. So you just never really know until you try something,” Hackett remembers. “It was really enjoyable, a nice little outlet for me to…for expression and to do things with people who are also in that mode because not everybody at school that I went to was a band person and it kind of gives you a camaraderie that you didn't have with other people.”

Then, Hackett says he went to the University of South Carolina to get a degree in music education, which he put to use working as a teacher at Bates Middle School for nine years before switching into retail when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Now, he’s getting to continue with his passion for music through his new role as the community band’s new conductor, where he gets to choose the music and help lead his fellow band members.

“A lot of people I didn't even know we're in this community. I didn't know who [the others memes] were, that they played instruments,” Hackett says. “I mean, because most of them aren't music people. They're doctors, lawyers, people who work in retail like myself, just you would never know who's seeing them in their everyday jobs. That they're musicians too.”

The community band was started in Sumter in 1982 and is open to anyone from surrounding counties to attend concerts and to practice. If you’re interested in joining the band, you can email Hackett at hackett87@gmail.com.