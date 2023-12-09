Sumter community reacts to shooting death of 13-year-old

A 12-year-old and 17-year-old are charged in connection with the teen's death.

SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter community continues to mourn the loss of 13-year-old Akeem Pugh who was shot and killed Sunday.

“Our community has fallen apart,” Corey Baker, a long-time Sumter resident and community advocate said .“The age of the children now being involved in these gun violence incidents, it saddens me and breaks my heart."

Sumter Police say Pugh was shot and killed Sunday afternoon.

Officers say a 12-year-old is facing involuntary manslaughter charges. A 17-year-old was also charged in connection to Pugh’s death, he’s facing charges of accessory before the fact.

Pugh attended Chestnut Oaks Middle School.

In a statement, the Sumter School District Superintendent Dr. William said, “The Chestnut Oaks Middle School family has experienced the loss of a seventh-grade student who was not only a classmate, but a friend to many. Our thoughts, prayers, and deepest sympathies are extended to his family during this very difficult time. The loss of a classmate can be very difficult, and Chestnut Oaks Middle School is very sensitive to the emotional needs of our students. The District’s Crisis Support Team and school guidance counselor are available to assist any student who may need assistance with coping with this tragic loss."

“But when it comes to the community, I think that the number one resource in the community is community,” Baker said.