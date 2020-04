SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter County Courthouse lit up in blue this week in honor of first responders.

Local leaders say the goal is to show appreciation to medical professionals, law enforcement and other essential personnel putting their lives at risk each day during the COVID-19 crisis.

The lights are expected to remain for the coming weeks.

