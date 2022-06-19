Sumter County deputies search for missing teen

Investigators said Anaijah Newberry left home after a disagreement with a parent.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office say a 15-year-old girl left home on Saturday night and now, almost 24 hours later, she's still missing.

The sheriff's office said on Sunday that it is looking for 15-year-old Anaijah Chiann Newberry who left her home on Manning Avenue around 6 p.m. after a disagreement with a parent. Authorities also believe she may have been near Young's Store at 1003 Manning Avenue at some point overnight.

Newberry is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and 90 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. At the time she left her home, she was wearing a black and white spotted shirt, black shorts, and red croc shoes.