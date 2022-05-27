Teen missing from Sumter County home since Thursday, search underway

Anyone who has seen her is urged to contact 911

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for a missing teen not seen since Thursday evening.

The department alerted the community that it was looking for 14-year-old Paige Kirmore Boone after she went missing from her home along Scotts Branch Road in Rembert.

Boone was last wearing gray pants, a white shirt, and a green jacket. She is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She may have gotten into a black GMC Terrain SUV.