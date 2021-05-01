x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Sumter

Sumter County elected officials sworn into office

Among them was Sheriff Anthony Dennis, Clerk of Court James Campbell and Coroner Robert Baker.
Credit: Sumter County Government

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Several Sumter County elected officials were sworn into office Monday.

Among them was Sheriff Anthony Dennis, Clerk of Court James Campbell and Coroner Robert Baker.

Four County Councilmembers were also sworn into office. 

  • Carlton Washington, District One
  • James "Jimmy" Byrd, Jr., District Three
  • Vivian Fleming McGhaney, District Five
  • Eugene "Gene" Baten, District Seven

All were incumbents except for Councilman Carlton Washington. He replaced Chris Sumpter in the District One seat.

The ceremony was broadcasted virtually on the county's Facebook page.

  

Related Articles