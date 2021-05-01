Sumter County elected officials sworn into office

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Several Sumter County elected officials were sworn into office Monday.
Among them was Sheriff Anthony Dennis, Clerk of Court James Campbell and Coroner Robert Baker.
Four County Councilmembers were also sworn into office.
- Carlton Washington, District One
- James "Jimmy" Byrd, Jr., District Three
- Vivian Fleming McGhaney, District Five
- Eugene "Gene" Baten, District Seven
All were incumbents except for Councilman Carlton Washington. He replaced Chris Sumpter in the District One seat.
The ceremony was broadcasted virtually on the county's Facebook page.