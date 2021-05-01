Sumter County elected officials sworn into office

Among them was Sheriff Anthony Dennis, Clerk of Court James Campbell and Coroner Robert Baker.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Several Sumter County elected officials were sworn into office Monday.

Among them was Sheriff Anthony Dennis, Clerk of Court James Campbell and Coroner Robert Baker.

Four County Councilmembers were also sworn into office.

Carlton Washington, District One

James "Jimmy" Byrd, Jr., District Three

Vivian Fleming McGhaney, District Five

Eugene "Gene" Baten, District Seven

All were incumbents except for Councilman Carlton Washington. He replaced Chris Sumpter in the District One seat.