Sumter County grant program opens for nonprofits, churches

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter County's Community Grant Program is now underway.

Applications for grants up to $15,000 under the American Rescue Plan Act are now being received by Sumter County Government.

Those eligible include nonprofits, religious and charitable organizations.

The application is available here.

The money comes as part of millions in federal coronavirus relief funds approved by the county.

Other funds will support EMS, firefighters and the Sheriff's Office with things like new ambulances, renovations and equipment.

They're also planning to purchase a tractor and trailer for their litter program and provide pandemic bonuses to some offices, including the coroner's office.

At least $500,000 in grants were approved to support community organizations, according to Council Chairman Jim McCain, with additional funding expected.

The due date for applications is Oct. 22, 2021.