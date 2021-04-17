Over 400 bags of litter collected during clean-up event in Sumter

Multiple communities, including parts of Mayesville, Pinewood and Rembert, were targeted for clean up, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

SUMTER, S.C. — The first of at least five community clean up days kicked off Saturday in Sumter as community leaders alongside volunteers worked to clear trash, worsened by the coronavirus pandemic and seen across the state.

“It was a success,” Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Adrienne Sarvis said. “Over 400 bags of litter was picked up.”

Multiple communities were targeted for clean up, according to Sarvis.

The following were areas of focus:

U.S. 15 South near Lakewood Links Subdivision

Catchall Masonic Lodge, Catchall Road

Pinewood Town hall, 130 Epperson St. in Pinewood

Rembert Community Center, 4050 S.C. 261 North in Rembert

Mayesville Post Office, 4650 Florence Highway in Mayesville

Hillcrest Middle School, 4355 Peach Orchard Road

Dalzell United Methodist Church, 3330 Black River Road

St. Matthew Missionary Baptist Church, 1690 South Guignard Parkway

Pine Grove A.M.E. Church, 41 Pine Grove Road in Rembert

Continental Tire, U.S. 521 South

Sumter Vocational Rehabilitation, 1760 N. Main St. (Team of SCSO detention officers)

Sumter Coatings, 2410 U.S. 15 South

Dubose Fire Station, 3805 U.S. 15 North

They collected, “fast food containers, cups, plastic bags… discarded tires” and more, Sarvis said. “Just kind of the normal trash that you would see that you shouldn’t see.”

She’s hoping others will be encouraged to clean outside of formal events.

“You know, as a community, or as a neighborhood, or a business everyone can get together and clean up areas around where they live or where they work,” Sarvis said. “It can be something small. So, we encourage people to do that.”