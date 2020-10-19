The jury will be spaced six-feet apart, plexiglass shields are placed throughout the courtroom and temperature checks happen at the door.

SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter County Judicial Center is open in-person to the public, but with new procedures in place to guard against the virus.

These include a jury spaced six-feet apart, plexiglass for the judge and others, and temperature checks at the door.

Masks are also required and will be provided, if needed, according to Jamie Campbell, the Sumter County Clerk of Court.

He said they were all virtual, after closing mid-March due to the coronavirus.

Now, back in person, "we're going, but at a much slower pace than what we used to," Campbell said.

It's due to how many folks can be in the room where the jurors gather and are selected.

That room typically holds roughly 70 to 80 chairs, according to Campbell. That number is now cut in half.

"Takes all day, compared to an hour and a half that we used to be able to do it," Campbell said.

Although only a handful of jurors are selected for a case, they still need a place to deliberate with appropriate distance.

For now, that deliberation space is another courtroom, which means they only have one available, according to Campbell, which also contributes to the slowed pace.

“I would just say, if you get a jury summons. Please follow the instructions and report because we’re doing everything we know to do to keep you safe as well as our court system safe," Campbell said.