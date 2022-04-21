Sumter County searching for suspect with several outstanding warrants

Authorities said 21-year-old Ronnie McFadden Jr. is wanted for multiple firearms charges, credit card fraud, and cutting off his GPS monitor.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is warning the public to be on the lookout for a man with several outstanding warrants who may have information regarding a recent shooting.

The sheriff's office released a poster on Thursday asking the public to be vigilant as investigators search for 21-year-old Ronnie McFadden Jr. The poster said McFadden is wanted on warrants including possession of stolen firearms, unlawful carry of a firearm, credit card fraud, and violation of electronic monitoring - the latter because he allegedly cut off his GPS monitor.

The sheriff's office said he also has at least one pending warrant and is wanted for questioning in a recent shooting in Sumter County.

McFadden is a Black male who is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 160 pounds.