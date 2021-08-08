Man shot, killed outside Sumter County bar near Shaw Air Force Base, witnesses say

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is now investigating the deadly shooting as a murder.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A man is dead after a shooting outside of Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter County on Sunday morning.

According to a report filed by the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, the investigation began with Sumter Police when they were called to Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.

There, officers learned that a shooting victim had been dropped off by two men. A hospital employee ultimately recognized the victim and, by way of surveillance video, was able to help police identify the two men who dropped him off.

That employee assisted in getting both men to return to the hospital where they spoke with investigators, explaining that they were at a club known as Melted Whiskey when they walked over to the front of another nearby business - M&M Carpet.

The men said that's where the shooting actually happened, adding that when the victim was shot, one of the men threw him into the car and they both took him to the hospital.

Since the described location of the shooting wasn't in the city, the investigation was turned over to the sheriff's office. The report also concluded that the victim, a 23-year-old man from Sumter, had ultimately died at the hospital.