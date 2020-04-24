SUMTER, S.C. — As the school year nears a close, and social distancing guidelines still in place to curb the spread of COVID-19, some families wonder about the fate of summer camps.

Priscilla Nesmith is a Sumter college student who cares for six children.

Each year, she depends on summer camps in her community to keep her family active and learning.

"Summer programs kind of give them that time to get out, to enjoy other children during the summer, to kind of get reading strategies as well," she said.

For her, they offer a chance to work during the summer and, if cancelled, she fears that money will be lost.

We reached out to Sumter County leaders about the camps, who say they're aware of the concern and monitoring the virus to decide how to proceed.

"We hope to be able to offer these programs because they're incredibly popular, worthwhile and enriching," Joe Perry, a spokesperson for the county, said. "Right now, of course, because of the pandemic, so many things are up in the air and we will likely make a decision around mid-May."

As the virus continues to spread, it does worry Nesmith who's also working to keep her children protected.

"That's a concern, so, I know by... leaning back towards taking these kids back to the summer program, they're going to have to be around kids, adults," she said. "I just kind of wish that everything goes back to normal, they find a cure for the coronavirus, so everything can go back to normal."

For general questions about COVID-19 visit the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control website at scdhec.gov/COVID19 or the CDC website here.