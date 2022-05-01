Memorial service scheduled for Sumter County unclaimed persons

SUMTER, S.C. — A public graveside service will be held Saturday, March 18, for the known yet unclaimed persons in Sumter County.
Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker said families of the unclaimed persons have until noon Friday, March 17, to claim the remains of their loved one, if they choose to do so. Otherwise, the public is welcomed to come and pay respects at 1 p.m. Saturday at Sumter Cemetery, 700 W. Oakland Ave., Sumter
The unclaimed are:
- Ronald Edward Fulvi, II: dob 03/28/1944, dod 09/22/2021
- Eugene Miles: dob 03/06/1931, dod 05/13/2017
- Dace Gordon Pruitt: dob 11/11/1969, dod 10/25/1027
- Erenest Simmons: dob 03/05/1949, dod 01/05/2022
- Steve Allen Singletary: dob 09/20/1956, dod 09/15/2020
- Laura Ann Thorpe: dob 07/13/1964, dod 09/20/2020
- John Orr: dob 12/19/1941, dod 11/18/2022