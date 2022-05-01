Memorial service scheduled for Sumter County unclaimed persons

SUMTER, S.C. — A public graveside service will be held Saturday, March 18, for the known yet unclaimed persons in Sumter County.

Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker said families of the unclaimed persons have until noon Friday, March 17, to claim the remains of their loved one, if they choose to do so. Otherwise, the public is welcomed to come and pay respects at 1 p.m. Saturday at Sumter Cemetery, 700 W. Oakland Ave., Sumter