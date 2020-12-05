SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter County Schools will now allow high school seniors to have their cap and gown moment on stage but the graduation ceremony will still be virtual.

The district announced Tuesday an update to their plans for commencement ceremonies. It comes after protests and complaints from students and parents about the district's decision to do a virtual only graduation. Most other school districts in the region are still doing a modified version of an in-person graduation.

Sumter Schools Superintendent Dr. Penelope Martin-Knox now says seniors will be given logistics and information about how and where to go to have video of them recorded crossing the stage in a cap and gown. The video will be recorded in advance of the scheduled graduation ceremony.

Two guests will be permitted to accompany each graduate as his/her name is announced while crossing the stage, at which time each guest will be able to capture video footage and/or pictures. The district said participants and visitors must wear masks, remain in compliance with social distancing guidelines of six feet, and refrain from personal contact with staff and participants such as hugging and shaking hands. At the end of the recognition, students and guests must report back to their vehicles and exit the premises without congregating.

The video then will compiled for the virtual ceremonies at Crestwood High, Lakewood High, and Sumter High Schools. Students from Sumter Adult Education and Sumter Career and Technology Center will be recognized through their senior photos.

In following the order of traditional graduation ceremonies, each program will include pre-recorded remarks from all presenters such as the valedictorian, salutatorian, and senior class president. The ceremonies will stream on the district's YouTube page, Facebook page, and website on the day of each school’s previously scheduled graduation:

Sumter Career and Technology Center, June 4, 2020 at 6:00 PM

Sumter Adult Education, June 4, 2020 at 7:30 PM

Crestwood High School, June 5, 2020 at 9:00 AM

Lakewood High School, June 5, 2020 at 1:00 PM

Sumter High School, June 6, 2020 at 9:00 AM

"Again, this has been a very difficult decision, but having a virtual ceremony will give us the opportunity to cheer on our graduates for the hard work and diligence they have put forth during their school journeys," Dr. Martin-Knox said. "It is imperative that we keep safety at the forefront of every decision that is made. Congratulations once again to the Class of 2020, and we look forward to continuing to celebrate our graduates in the weeks to come."