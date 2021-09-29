Sumter couple awarded $30k for immigration service

Many of their clients are military service members who find partners overseas, companies, and DACA recipients working through paperwork.

SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter couple has been awarded $30,000 for their work in the community assisting clients through the immigration process.

They're Milton and Nicole Gamble and they own Visa Now LLC.

It's a mission that's close to heart after Nicole, who's now a U.S. citizen, migrated to the country from Guyana, South America in 2013.

"After getting married to my husband Milton we moved to Sumter and that’s when we started the immigration process," Nicole said. "He had to petition for myself and my two kids and that’s when we realized how expensive it was.”

She says the cost was upwards of $20,000, so they decided to work through the paperwork on their own. It was a challenging process, they're now working to help others through for half the price.

"We figured out that if we can get it done, we can probably help other people who are in the same situation," Nicole said.

Since opening this year, they've served a few dozen people.

Many of them have been military who find partners overseas as well as companies hiring employees.

They also assist students and Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients, who were brought to the U.S. as children, with their paperwork.

"The initial service is the document service but it’s also the aftercare too,” Milton said.

With the financial boost, the two say they're now more hopeful than ever for their future working to make a difference in the lives of those in need.

"It definitely made a world of difference," Milton said.

The Gambles are now attorneys, but can help prepare immigration documents.