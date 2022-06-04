Sumter deputies on lookout for missing teen, say disappearance unusual

Anyone with information on the location of Trinity Sanders is asked to contact the Sumter County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are on the lookout for a teen who went missing on Friday afternoon and hasn't been seen since.

Sumter County Sheriff's Office investigators believe 15-year-old Trinity Sanders ran away from home in the area of Old Pocalla Road after a disagreement with her family. Investigators said this isn't typical behavior for Sanders and her family is concerned for her safety.

Sanders is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 140 pounds with red braided hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red shirt, black shorts, and red and black shoes.