Sumter deputies on lookout for missing teen, say disappearance unusual

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are on the lookout for a teen who went missing on Friday afternoon and hasn't been seen since.
Sumter County Sheriff's Office investigators believe 15-year-old Trinity Sanders ran away from home in the area of Old Pocalla Road after a disagreement with her family. Investigators said this isn't typical behavior for Sanders and her family is concerned for her safety.
Sanders is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 140 pounds with red braided hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red shirt, black shorts, and red and black shoes.
Anyone with information on Sanders' location is urged to call 911, contact the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at 803-436-2000 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.