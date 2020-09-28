x
Sumter

Sumter deputies search for woman missing over a week

Deputies say she was last seen about a week ago at a family member's home in Sumter.
Credit: Sumter County Sheriff's Office
Shannon Gould

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff Deputies are looking for a missing woman.

Shannon Gould, 37, was last seen between Sept. 17 and Sept. 18 at a family member's residence on Dorsey Drive.

A description of Gould's last-known outfit is unavailable but she is known to carry a black backpack with flowers on it. 

Gould does have a history of mental illness.

She is about 5-feet-5-inches tall, approximately 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She also has a rose tattoo on the back of her left hand. 

Anyone who sees Shannon Gould is asked to call: 911, Sumter County Sheriff's Office at (803) 436-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Credit: Sumter County Sheriff's Office
Shannon Gould

