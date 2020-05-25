SUMTER, S.C. — This Memorial Day, South Sumter Park, usually buzzing with activity, was empty.

It's a sign of the times, as one of the major celebrations in Sumter that honors the military was put on hold due to the coronavirus.

Despite this, and with the park as a backdrop, organizers hosted a new type of celebration to recognize those who served.

"Here today, we decided to have just this drive-through, so we have a group that's preparing the food. We have another group down there that's just giving away American flags to everybody that's in the car. We want them to have something they can take with them," City Councilman Calvin Hastie said.

One-by-one veterans drove through in honor of their service and in memory of those who died.

"We're bringing these veterans through just to let them know, hey, we appreciate the efforts that you put forth for this country," Marvin Boykin, one of the organizers, said.

It was a small gesture that made a big difference to veterans like Ollie Hannah, who served in Vietnam.

"It's a great honor to have this celebration today to honor all of our veterans and those that have gone on and those that are still living," Hannah said.

Alvin Bivines, who served in the Air Force, agreed.

"To have an event like this it truly helps because when you see people die, you want to see them recognized," Bivines said. "For all of those that gave their lives, I raise my hand in salute."

