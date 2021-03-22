Sumter elementary students return for 4-day, in-person learning

The move comes just days after the district announced all students who choose will return for five-day school April 19.

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter elementary schools returned to the classroom Monday for four-day a week, in-person learning.

Stephanie Pogreba’s daughters woke up looking forward to the day. "They were very excited,” Pogreba said. “They kept talking about seeing their friends.”

The move comes just days after the district announced all students who choose to do so will return for five-day school April 19.

Allison Eady, whose second grader has been virtual since the start of the pandemic, said her son will stay remote for now.

Despite feeling comfortable with the district’s safety protocols, she worries schools could close again, affecting her child’s schedule.

“With the end of school year kind of coming very soon, I just felt that it was just best that we just kind of stay on the track that we’re staying on, just keeping it more consistent.”

It’s a concern Pogreba shares.

“I got a phone call when they were saying they were going to be going back 5-days a week. They started off the call saying they were talking to the CDC and information. My heart just sunk. I’m thinking, oh my gosh, they’re going to cancel it and I’m going to have to tell the girls that they’re not going to school after all.”

In a statement to News19, District Superintendent Dr. Penelope Martin-Knox said “In terms of closing if cases rise again, this is contingent upon the data, as well as staff cases and staff ability.”

She added that, “I do not anticipate staff absences being a concern as we work to provide accommodations where appropriate.”

Progreba said she’s just hoping for a return to normalcy soon.

“I just hope that this can be all put behind us and we can move on to what it was beforehand,” she said.