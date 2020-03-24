SUMTER, S.C. — From weddings to birthdays, events across the country are being cancelled due to the coronavirus.

It's a particularly challenging reality for event center's like the Silver Spoon in Sumter that are experiencing continuous cancellations.

David Witherspoon and his wife Sheryl opened the business on W. Liberty Street late last year hoping to make a positive impact.

"We got married two years ago and spent almost $25,000 on a wedding and the reception and everything," David said. "We decided that someone can have an elegant wedding and actually spend less."

Since opening, he says they've experienced success, but now are worried about the future ahead after receiving cancellations through the month of August.

"Once those cancellations started happening one after the other then me, for one, started getting a little bit nervous about how this whole thing was going to end up, what it meant for us and our business," Sheryl said.

They've been researching possible solutions and praying that the pandemic comes to a swift end in the Carolina's.

"You have to really have faith over fear and if we can prove that our faith is higher than the fear, I think we can make it," David said.

