SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter American Legion Fair returns for its 103rd year this week, bringing food, rides and family-friendly attractions to the area.

Hosted by the American Legion Post 15, this year's fair is expected to have more than 30 rides and dozens of different food vendors to stop and see, along with a petting zoo, art show, cattle barn and a mix of other entertainment.

"A safe, family-fun environment," Peter St. Onge, the fair manager, said. "A whole bunch of lights, the smell of cotton candy, popcorn, turkey legs cooking.... Everybody should be able to have a good time."

Safety is a key word this year, after multiple acts of violence around town put some in the community on edge. Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis says there will be enhanced security, but as a routine measure.

“We have made enhancements to some of the security procedures we have been using, as we always work to make improvements," Sheriff Dennis said in a a statement to News 19. "I’ve always felt we’ve had adequate security at the fair.... We will check everyone with a metal detector wand before they enter the fair and we do not allow backpacks and other large bags through the gates.”

RELATED: Sumter police, deputies and community working together to curb violence

Event staff ask that items are brought in a clear bag and say no weapons are allowed at the event.

The fair will start Tuesday, September 24 and continue through Sunday, September 29 at the Sumter County Fairgrounds at 30 S. Artillery Drive in Sumter.

It open from 4:00 p.m. to midnight, Tuesday - Friday. On Saturday, it will open from 10:00 a.m. to midnight and on Sunday it will open from noon until midnight.

The cost is $5 entry and $20 for an all day coaster ride pass, in advance. At the door, it's $8 entry and $25 to ride all day.

For more information on where to purchase tickets, visit the Sumter Fair website.