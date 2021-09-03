Sumter County Fair to return late October

As cases continue to trend downward and vaccinations become more available, fair organizers say they’re hopeful the fair will go on as scheduled.

SUMTER, S.C. — Plans for this year’s Sumter County fair are now underway, after COVID-19 led to a food-only experience last year as a precaution.

The fair, typically held in September, is now set to open one month later to allow for more rides.

They’re hoping the shift to late October will also mean the virus is more contained.

“We’re very excited for it,” Fair Manager Peter St. Onge said. “We’re being cautious. We're taking all the precautions you could possibly have. We’re hiring extra cleaning crew, extra grounds crew just to make sure everything is right and ready for when people come.”

According to St. Onge, they’re planning a full 35 ride fair with attractions for all ages.

“Recently, Gov. McMaster has lifted the requirements for restraints on outdoor events. So, we’re hopeful that that’s going to be the trend moving forward as everybody gets vaccinated,” St. Onge said. “If the trends go the other way and things start becoming like they were last, you know, spring and summer then, obviously, we’ll have to reevaluate the whole situation.”