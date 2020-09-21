Sumter families recovering from Sally's heavy rain

Recovery efforts continue for some Sumter families after Sally brought heavy rain and multiple tornado warnings to the area.

SUMTER, S.C. — Amanda Shadoan said her emotions were heavy as a sea of water filled her Sumter home on Thursday.

"Sitting there, watch everything that you and your husband have worked so hard for, and provide our kids for just get destroyed in 20 minutes is not fun," Shadoan said. "I was panicking."

Earlier that day, as the rain began to fall and multiple tornado warnings were issued for the area, her main concern, she thought, would be a tornado.

"...and then all of a sudden we had noticed our front yard was flooding, our back yard was flooding," Shadoan said.

She and her children tried to hold back the water.

"We were grabbing towels, rags, pillows," Shadoan said.

Eventually, they decided to flee.

"We couldn't get out of the house because every time we were to open the door the water would come rushing in even more," Shadoan said.

She said they had to use a window to escape, but were able to make it out safely. Now, they're picking up the pieces after Sally's heavy rain.

"Although it was not the same amount of rain that we received during the 2015 storm that we had, the amount of water in a short period of time is what creates the problems that we did have," Sumter County Emergency Management Director Erik Hayes said.

Sally led to multiple reports of downed trees, debris and area flooding causing many Sumter roads to be temporarily closed.

Hayes said their teams prepare year-round for storms like Sally and were ready to assist where needed. Now that the storm has left the area, they're looking ahead to the peak of an already active hurricane season.

"You see how many storms that have been named already this year that are still ongoing? That constant preparedness of having things ready to go to the best of your ability in case you had to hunker down for a little while," Hayes said.

As for Shadoan, she's staying with family and feeling thankful.