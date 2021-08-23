Sumter Fashion Week is Aug. 24-28

"This is the official fashion week for Sumter, South Carolina," Event Owner Donna Bellah Anderson said. "We’re excited about it this year because we have so many designers coming from all over, and when I say all over, we got them coming from Augusta, LA, New York, Charlotte, Charleston, also the surrounding area which is Sumter and Columbia as well.”

"We round it off with our red carpet event. It's called the model and designer meet and greet, where are all the designers that are a part of the fashion show and all the models will come together and we have this red carpet event and it's a big party in a sense," Donna Bellah said. "The last event will be the actual fashion show, which is 'Style Up.' That’s where we kick it off with all the designers coming out with the models and everything else for fashion week.”