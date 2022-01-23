Sumter house fire forces six, including four children from home overnight

No injuries were reported. The Red Cross is assisting the family.

SUMTER, S.C. — Authorities say a local family is without their home amidst some of the coldest days of the season so far after a Saturday night fire in Sumter.

According to Sumter Fire Battalion Chief Joey Duggan, the fire happened in the 500 block of President Street. Duggan said that three stations and 15 firefighters responded to the home, which was already burned about halfway through when they arrived.

He said six people were forced to leave their home and that four of them are children. So far, while the cause hasn't been determined, he said it doesn't appear to be suspicious.

No injuries were reported, Duggan said.

Meanwhile, the American Red Cross has since come to the aid of the family offering financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing, and shelter.

However, in a statement released about Saturday's fire, the organization also admitted that it is in need of more volunteers in South Carolina to help other families in need.