Sumter Gallery of Art to showcase new artwork on Thursday

The opening reception is Oct. 22, but the pieces, including paintings, photography and ceramics, will remain until January 8.

SUMTER, S.C. — New artwork is coming to the Sumter County Gallery of Art on Thursday including paintings, photography, ceramics and more.

Masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced as locals explore the work of creators Craig Crawford, Chotsani Elaine Dean and Antonio Modesto Milian.

Organizers say the pieces are steeped in history and touch on topics like race relations.

“The work is just really powerful… It really speaks to contemporary issues, really nicely,” Executive Director Karen Watson said. “We’re really excited to be able to operate and be a safe space for people to enjoy the art.”

The opening reception is Thursday, October 22 from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Capacity will be limited to 40 patrons in the building at once.

There will also be an opportunity to chat with artist Craig Crawford beforehand. Capacity is limited to 20 patrons. Register in advance by calling 803-775-0543 or visiting SumterGallery.com/art-talk online.