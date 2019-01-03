SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter group is working to make a big impact in the lives of those with hearing difficulties.

The organization is called Sertoma and the group's Sumter branch is out in the community providing resources like hearing devices and financial support to the hearing impaired.

According to group leaders, they've worked with local ministries, charities and other organizations contributing to their medical needs.

They also help individuals who are in need of assistance.

"It's just an amazing feeling, it's like all of us are brothers and sisters," Chuck Wilson, former club president, said. "I think that's just one of our missions; it's the Christian thing to do. All of us are civic-minded and, for me, personally, I wouldn't do anything else with my time."

To learn more about the Sumter Sertoma Club, including how you can get involved, click here to visit their website, or check them out on Facebook here.

